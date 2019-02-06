Two incumbents and one newcomer are on the ballot for the Southern Boone School Board election in April. Voters will select two candidates from:

Barrett Glascock

Southern Boone County School Board Incumbent Barrett Glascock, age 72, is finishing his twelfth year on the School Board and running for reelection.

“I feel like I can still contribute, and since the district is in a lot of building processes, I can contribute to the process,” said School Board President Barrett Glascock.

Steve Condron

Southern Boone County School Board Incumbent Steve Condron, age 38, will be finishing his first term on the School Board this April and running for reelection.

“We have three children, two in the district, and one that will be going through. My wife was a teacher for 12 years, and being involved through her I’ve learned the importance to students and the opportunity through growth,” said Condron. The Condrons have been in the district 6 years this May, and when they knew they would be moving back to the Columbia area, picked Southern Boone for the school district.

Ashlee Vaughn

First time candidate, Ashlee Vaughn, age 31, is working to be elected for her first time for the Southern Boone County School Board.

“This is my first time running for an elected board, however I was very involved in our last community in Springfield as an ambassador for the schools,” said Vaughn. “I have two children in the Primary School, after living here two years and wanting to be involved in our new community, my heart pulled me to the School Board.”

