The Southern Boone Fire Protection District, having had few fires in recent months, were called to three residential fires in three days this past weekend.

The largest of the three happened on Saturday evening when a home at 304 Amanda caught fire in the attic.

Fire fighters were called just after 9:30 p.m. to the home and upon arriving found the roof fully engulfed.

The family, at home at the time of the blaze, escaped from the house. About 18 fire fighters worked in single-digit temperatures to put water on the house to extuinguish the fire, then make sure smoldering spots did not flare up again. There were no injuries reported among fire fighters.

~ Read the rest of the story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace