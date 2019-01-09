Two incumbents and a newcomer have filed to put their names on the ballot in April for the Southern Boone school board.

Filing to run for the two school board seats as well as races for the Ashland Board of Aldermen and the Southern Boone Fire Protection District deadlines on January 15.

Incumbents Steve Condron and Barrett Glascock and newcomer Ashlee Vaughn have filed for a seat on the board.

For the Fire Board, Jim Cunningham and Joel Bullard are up for re-election. Cunningham has yet to file and Bullard said last week that he would not be running again.

“I hope that we would get some really good candidates,” Bullard said. “This is a great experience and it does not require knowledge of the fire district.”

The City of Ashland has had two incumbents file – Jesse Bronson in Ward 2 and Jeff Sapp in Ward 3. Former alderman Fred Klippel has filed again to face Sapp in the April 2 election. Ward 1 alderwoman Leslie Martin has not filed.