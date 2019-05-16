Sports Photo: Lexi Ussery

The Southern Boone County girls soccer team won their third straight district title and is advancing to sectional play.

The Eagles defeated Wright City handily, posting a 9-0 shutout. Head coach Chris Miller was looking for his team to continue the quick scoring that had propelled them to the district champhionship game, but not even he could have predicted the pace of scoring that occurred. Lexi Ussrey scored Southern Boone’s first goal less than 30 seconds in to game play, and the Eagles didn’t let up from there. By half time, a number of reserves were seeing substantial playing time. Having rested starters and a prepared bench will be key for the team as they move forward in a run to state.

SoBoCo is facing a sectional matchup with St. Charles West. The Warriors, who are 17-8 on the season, defeated Lutheran St. Charles in the District 7 championship in a similar shutout fashion, 6-0. Game time is slated for noon Saturday at St. Charles West High School.

By Briley Eilers