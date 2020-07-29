Along with school board and mayoral candidates, a fire bond for voters to decide on was on the ballot last month. The fire bond was passed, earning the Southern Boone Fire District 3.2 million dollars.

The bond funds will be going towards purchasing new equipment, fire trucks, and tools for the trucks. The funds will also go towards constructing a new fire station. The new station will be near the intersection of Andrew Sapp Rd and Highway MM. This new station will not be a full firehouse with a residential area. It will instead be serving as a garage for the maintenance and storage of fire trucks. This will allow the department to be better prepared for emergencies outside of the city in that direction.

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Alex Naughton