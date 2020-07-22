Medicaid Facts: Today, Medicaid accounts for approximately 40% of Missouri’s budget. That means two of every five dollars Missouri spends already goes towards Medicaid.

In 2000, Medicaid was 18% of Missouri’s budget. This is a 220% increase in state spending in just twenty years.

Right now we have more than 923,000 individuals on Medicaid – That’s roughly one in six Missouri residents.

Currently Medicaid covers: Individuals with disabilities, children up to age 19, the elderly, pregnant women, foster care children

Under current federal law, Medicaid participants cannot be removed from the rolls, even if they no longer qualify. Additionally, verifications of enrollment are suspended. An additional 75,000 Missourians have been added to the rolls in March/April/May of this year.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Rep. Sara Walsh