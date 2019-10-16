Last week The Callaway Bank made a commitment to the Southern Boone YMCA official during a check presentation at the YMCA. The Bank has agreed to be the sponsor of their Outreach Program.

“We are thrilled to receive this $15,000 donation from The Callaway Bank. Many people will see this donation and think it’s towards our new facility; it is not,” said Kip Batye, Branch Director for the Y. “This donation is to support the families and children that are needing financial assistance in our community. At the Y, we do not turn anyone away for financial reasons. These dollars allow us to continue to support our community and hopefully bring awareness to our Outreach Program. We are honored to call The Callaway Bank our partner in these efforts.”

