The Baptist Home Corporate Office is pleased to announce that Derek Tamm has been selected to serve as the new acting administrative coordinator for its Ashland campus. He assumed the position on June 1, 2020, in preparation for the retirement of Founding Administrator Steve Long. Both Steve and his wife, Joyce, will retire on June 30, 2020, after serving The Baptist Home for more than six years. Derek will oversee daily operations at Ashland as well as the Phase 1 construction project which includes the independent living apartments, assisted living and intermediate care homes, and the Duke-Nelson Chapel.

Derek is a native of Seattle, Washington, and came to the Midwest to seek his bachelor’s degree in history and chemistry from Hanover College, Hanover, Indiana. He earned his Master of Divinity degree from Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, and pastored a church in Indiana. Derek and his wife, Nathania, and their three young children currently reside in Boonville, and are part of a house church that meets in their home.

