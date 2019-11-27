A bittersweet closure came to Southern Boone Soccer boys this past weekend, as they finished 4th in State overall in their final two games of their 2019 season.

In their first game against Guadalupe Centers on Friday, Southern Boone came out strong and made their opportunities against the Aztecs — but just couldn’t seem to find the back of the net. Guadalupe, on the other hand, capitalized quickly on their chances, and scored an early goal, catching the Eagles off guard a bit. This continued into the second half, with Guadalupe scoring two more goals on Southern Boone, despite the Eagles best efforts to put the ball into the goal. Head coach Chris Miller confessed after the tough loss that, “…We didn’t do some of the little things that need to happen at that level to get a result against a very good team that seemed to hit its peak that weekend.” But there was still more ahead for these boys, with the third place game looming in their future, along with the Bombers of John Burroughs.

John Burroughs has been a powerhouse for Class 2 Boys Soccer all season long, coming into this final matchup with a record of 21-2-1, their only loss being 1-0 to Priory in double overtime; And with the first half of the Bombers and Eagles matchup, you would have thought the Bombers had it in the bag, with a score of 3-0 with 40 minutes left to play. But the Eagles did what they always do best: refuse to give up.

By Savana Johnson