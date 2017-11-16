Over 134,100 property tax statements, licenses, and special assessments totaling more than $198 million will soon be showing up in Boone County taxpayers’ mailboxes.

Brian McCollum, Boone County Collector of Revenue, recommends that taxpayers should always open and inspect their statements as soon as possible and identify any problems. Taxpayers should contact the collector’s office with any issues so that they may be resolved efficiently and effectively before the December 31 due date. The collector’s office encourages all taxpayers to pay early.

Taxpayers are reminded to contact the collector’s office if they have not received their tax statements by December 1. Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the obligation to pay the taxes due, and any applicable late charges that may apply.

Taxes are assessed on all real estate in the county, and on personal property declared in the county as of January 1, 2017. Under state law, late penalties and fees will begin to accrue on any unpaid taxes as of January 1, 2018.

There are several methods to make your payment. Pay by mail to the Boone County Collector of Revenue, 801 E. Walnut Room 118, Columbia MO 65201. However, remember to have a U.S. Postal Service postmark no later than December 31, 2017.

