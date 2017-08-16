If you thought Monday’s solar eclipse would never get here, hang on just a few more days – it will begin getting dark late Monday morning and you will see the eclipse beginning at 11:45 a.m.

The eclipse will reach totality in Boone County only for a few minutes at about 1:12 p.m. CDT. The moon will continue to move across the sun, with the eclipse ending about 2:40 p.m.

While the City of Ashland is not planning for any formal events, they will be ready for a crowd of interested sky watchers.

“We will have everyone on the police force on duty,” said Ashland City Administrator and Police Chief Lyn Woolford.

“We are not sure what to expect, but I would estimate we will have a lot of traffic – maybe similar to when the rodeo is in town.”

The Eagles Booster Club will be hosting an event at the high school athletic complex from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The concession stand and bathrooms will be available and events such as a washers tournament, a three-legged race and face painting will take place.

The event is free and parking should be plentiful as SoBoCo students are not yet in school. The Eagles Boosters invite supporters to sit in the stands or bring their lawn chairs.

By Bruce Wallace