A Columbia man was arrested Wednesday morning in Ashland by Boone County Sheriff’s detectives and Ashland Police and is being held in Boone County jail under suspicion of sodomizing two women.

Derek M. Tarter, 32, of Woodland Drive in Columbia was stopped by Ashland Police in while he was stopped making a delivery during his work shift. He was arrested without incident.

The victims reported the suspect assaulted the separately during the late night or early morning hours of Sept. 15-16 at a residence on Locust Grove Church Road in the Midway area. The victims, both 24, and the suspect are known to each other.

Tarter is being held in the Boone County Detention Center facing two counts of First Degree Sodomy. Bond was expected to be set soon.