A coalition of voting rights advocates, including Action St. Louis, Missouri Jobs with Justice, Metropolitan Congregations United, Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, Organization for Black Struggle, Missouri Sierra Club, NARAL Prop-Choice Missouri and Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, released the following statement today regarding the election on August 4th:

More than 165,000 Missourians requested ballots to vote early for the August 4th election. This number shatters any previous record, either for August or November elections, and reflects the growing demand from voters for safe and convenient voting options. While 38 other states routinely provide their constituents with early voting options, Missouri is one of just a handful of states with outdated and unnecessary barriers to voting. Voters clearly want early and convenient voting options, election experts and public health experts agree that they are part of a safe and secure voting system, and our leaders must act to make early voting options a permanent feature in Missouri elections.

