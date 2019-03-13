Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Southern Boone Middle School the week of July 22 – July 26, 2019.

Camp Invention challenges children in Grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Inductees. This year’s Supercharged™ curriculum features several video challenges from these Inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness.

At the end of the program, each camper will bring home a robot. All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.