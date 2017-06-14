Southern Boone Summer School Principal Lucas Karr spends a good bit of his day giving “high fives” – and moving kids down the hallway, out of the building and onto the school bus.

On Monday, Karr was working to get about 100 kindergarten students onto the buses so they could go to the swimming pool.

It’s not exactly herding cats, but…..

“We have 550 kids in summer school this year,” Karr said, “about 100 are a part of next year’s kindergarten class and about 100 will be in first grade.”

Carr says the numbers of students drops as they students get older, but he also notes that the 20-day summer school period is critical for the younger students.

By Bruce Wallace