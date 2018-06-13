After a few weeks of empty halls and classrooms, Southern Boone County schools are again filled with the sounds of learning children.

Summer school began on June 4, with kids from kindergarten to high school attending Monday through Thursday. Only four weeks long, summer school provides an opportunity for high school students to recover credits from the regular school year and young preschoolers to get used to the building before attending in the fall.

Lucas Karr, primary assistant principal and summer school director, said that the kindergarten class, the largest class of kids attending summer school, benefits from learning how to get acclimated to a full day of school.

“A lot of kids come from either our pre-k program, which is half day, our early childhood special education program, which is half day, or a daycare, so it’s just getting them familiarized with the routine of school,” he said.

The growth of the kindergarten classes, which increased from six summer school classrooms in 2017 to eight this year, has been seen throughout the school.

Justin Griffith, the elementary and middle summer school director and assistant middle school principal, took over summer school operations for grades three through eight. Karr had previously handled all summer school operations for early childhood special education programs to eighth grade, but the increase in enrollment required more staff, including a few teachers in the elementary and middle school classrooms.

By Briley Eilers