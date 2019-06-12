A Universe of Stories kicked off May 22 for the 2019 Summer Reading Program at the Southern Boone Library, a branch of the Daniel Boone Regional Library. All ages are welcome to participate.

The children’s program is split into two categories. From birth to five years old, the program encourages reading aloud and simple activities; for five to twelve year olds it is recommended to challenge kids to read for 15 hours and participate in 10 activities.

Teens, those 12 – 18 years old, and adults are encouraged to read for 15 hours, and share three book reviews along with participating in seven activities.

“Events are staged at different times so people can find time that works for them,” said librarian Pam Verduin.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake