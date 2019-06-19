Helping Hands of Southern Boone Coutny is offering every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. beginning July 7 until August 11 if your child needs weekday lunches please stop by the Ashland Park to pick them up.

In order to sign up, send an email to helpinghandssoboco@gmail.com prior to July 1 and include the following information: Name, number of children, phone number or best way to contact.

Additionally, indicate in your email if transportation to the park is an issue and Helping Hands can help.