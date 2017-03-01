A Sturgeon man who was shot by the Sturgeon Police chief during last summer’s Boone County Fair has been convicted of two felonies.

Charles N. Simcoe, 35, was convicted last Wednesday by a Boone County jury of third-degree domestic assault and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, but was acquitted of first-degree kidnapping.

Simcoe could face a total of 11 years in jail when he is sentenced April 17.

Sturgeon Police Chief Greg Halderman was called to Simcoe’s home on East Patton Street, less than two miles from the on-going Boone County Fair after midnight on July 21.

