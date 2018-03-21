About 125 Southern Boone High School students joined a national movement last Wednesday morning when they walked out of class and gathered on the south side of the high school for a about 20 minutes of remembrance.

SoBoCo High School senior Jess Duncan reads some names of victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting during last week’s walkout. Two parents protested the remembrance at Monday’s school board meeting.

The event, organized with the help of faculty and administrators, was to remember the 17 students/faculty members who were murdered at a Parkland, Florida high school on Feb. 14.

However, two parents protested the event at Monday’s SoBoCo school board meeting. Parent Brian Brookshire said the event coincided – on the same day and time – with a national protest over very political issues. Parent Ryan Scheer said the students were out of class and that the issue was decided by one individual – the superintendent. Scheer noted that parenst were not informed of the event and there was little collaboration between school administration and the school board or community.

By Bruce Wallace

