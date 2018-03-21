About 125 Southern Boone High School students joined a national movement last Wednesday morning when they walked out of class and gathered on the south side of the high school for a about 20 minutes of remembrance.

The event, organized with the help of faculty and administrators, was to remember the 17 students/faculty members who were murdered at a Parkland, Florida high school on Feb. 14.

However, two parents protested the event at Monday’s SoBoCo school board meeting. Parent Brian Brookshire said the event coincided – on the same day and time – with a national protest over very political issues. Parent Ryan Scheer said the students were out of class and that the issue was decided by one individual – the superintendent. Scheer noted that parenst were not informed of the event and there was little collaboration between school administration and the school board or community.

By Bruce Wallace