The COVID-19 pandemic has altered nearly every part of our daily lives and the morning commute to school is no exception to that.

The Southern Boone School District has experienced large volumes of morning and afternoon traffic in recent months. Southern Boone County has opted to hold in-person classes for the 2020-2021 school year and has implemented social distancing policies that have contributed to the congestion of traffic.

Southern Boone Schools Transportation Director, Michael Johnson cites a myriad of issues contributing to this increase.

With this being a mid-pandemic school year, there has been an increased number of parents driving students to school. To encourage social distancing and lessen the likeliness of exposure, bus routes have seen a decrease in the number of students taking the bus to and from school.

By Sofi Zeman