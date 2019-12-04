“I don’t look at it as a job, but as communicating with the kids and the community,” said Dwane Vandelicht SoBoCo bus driver.

Vandelicht, a SoBoCo graduate retired from MoDot, has now been driving for the school district for four years.

“It doesn’t take away from time with the grandkids, or my hobbies. I like to tinker around the house, or enjoy fishing. I can go and do that kind of thing,” said Vandelicht.

In a school district that continues to grow, the Southern Boone County school district is looking for part-time school bus drivers.

Currently the district runs 15 routes: 11 for general education; two for special education within the school district, one for Highroads — a special education program partnership with Columbia schools and one for Nichols Career Center.

For anyone interested in driving a bus for the district, please see the help wanted ad on this week’s classified page.

By Carson Blake

