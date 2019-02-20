In mid February, many New Years resolutions have already failed. According to a study by the University of Scranton only 8% of people achieve their New Year resolution goals.

A majority of resolutions declare to live a healthier lifestyle, including exercise and better nutrition.

“Noticing that they need a change, gives them something to drive to make resolutions” says Colin Vaughn Southern Boone County YMCA certified personal trainer.

However, with many resolutions failing by February, how is it possible to keep accountability?

Setting achievable goals is the first step. “There are a lot of ways to stay active, simple things to change” said Vaughn.

For exercise and nutrition, set a goal list that works for the individual. Daily, weekly, or monthly setting achievable personal goals maintains enthusiasm and longevity to meeting those resolutions. Personal training can be effective to help pinpoint exercise and nutritional goals.

Second, finding intrinsic motivation. Intrinsic motivation is more predictive of long-term exercise adherence with participation in a range exercise settings – 30 minutes of exercise can be seen as personal time, and highly motivating.

Knowledge that for 30 minutes of the day is to concentrate of yourself, while children are at the available YMCA childcare or you will not be taking emails, phone calls during that allotted time is not only good for physical health but also mental health.

By Carson Blake