BOONE COUNTY ORDER NO. 2020-03C

Why was this order issued?

This order was issued to protect the health and safety of all residents, with the goal of limiting the continued spread of COVID-19 in our community.

How long is the order in effect for?

The order will take effect at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 and will remain in effect through 8:00 AM on April 24, 2020. The order will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and may be modified as circumstances change.

What does this order require?

The order requires residents to stay at home unless they are engaged in one of the essential activities specified in the order. Essential activities include working in an essential business, obtaining supplies or necessary services, seeking medical care, caring for a family member or loved one, and exercising and maintaining personal health. Individuals must practice social distancing to the extent feasible while engaging in these activities, and to stay home if not engaging in one of these specific activities.

Will residents be subject to penalties such as arrest or citations for leaving their homes?

Residents can leave their residences to engage in essential activities, including exercising and maintaining personal health (walking/bicycling/running/etc.), working at an essential business, obtaining supplies or necessary services, or seeking medical care. We strongly urge residents to stay at home if they are not engaged in any of these essential activities as this will greatly aid efforts to stop the community spread of Coronavirus.

Does my business qualify as an essential business as defined in the emergency order?

Major categories of essential businesses defined in the order include:

Health care (doctors, dentists, nurses, hospitals, pharmacies, medical research facilities, labs, etc);

Food and drink production and distribution (including grocery stores, markets, restaurants that offer food for carryout, liquor stores);

Sanitation (including laundromats, dry cleaners, household and business cleaning services and supply stores);

Transportation (including railroads, airports, public transit, taxis and other private transportation providers, and gas stations);

Financial Services (including banks, insurance providers, and professional services required to comply with legal and regulatory requirements);

Manufacturing and distribution of supplies and materials for essential businesses (including trucking and other supply chain support functions);

Maintenance and construction of infrastructure and households;

Child care;

Essential Government Operations;

Residential facilities (including hotels and motels);

Media and Communications Providers; and

Mailing, Shipping, and Delivery services.

A full list of categories of essential businesses is provided in the order.

We strongly encourage all essential businesses to allow employees to work from home and to maintain social distancing to the extent feasible in continuing to carry out their operations.

My business does not fall under one of the categories deemed essential, can it remain open if health precautions are taken?

Non-essential businesses can continue operations that can be conducted from employees’ homes or places of rest. They can also continue minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business’s inventory and facilities and to ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions, as well as minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences or places of rest, provided social distancing is maintained. Any operations that do not meet these requirements must be ceased.

Do businesses and/or employees need formal certification or identification that they qualify as an essential business and/or are employed at an essential business? No.

What are the penalties for non-compliance of this order?

Violations of any provision of this Order is a crime punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.

How will this emergency order be enforced?

We are relying on the goodwill and common sense of residents to follow the Executive Orders that have been implemented. If needed, Community Development and Law Enforcement will be enforcing this order similarly to other business-related ordinances.

Is construction activity classified as essential?

Yes, activities at open construction sites, and related architectural design, and land surveying activities, are classified as essential.

Are manufacturing facilities classified as essential?

Any manufacturing operation that supplies goods necessary for the operation of other essential businesses (for example medical equipment, transport equipment, telecommunications equipment, supplies necessary to maintain or build infrastructure, sanitation and cleaning supplies, food or beverages, etc.) is classified as essential.

Are businesses that provide transportation services such as airports, taxis, buses classified as essential?

Yes, transportation services (Including public transportation, paratransit, airports, taxis, transportation network providers, livery services, vehicle rental services, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for essential activities) are classified as essential.

Are hotels and motels classified as essential?

Yes. We recognize that individuals employed in essential businesses who are traveling (for example medical workers or infrastructure maintenance workers) and/or individuals who find their homes temporarily uninhabitable may need to secure shelter.

Are home repair and maintenance services classified as essential?

Yes, home repair services including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and essential businesses are classified as essential.

Are liquor stores and other markets that sell liquor classified as essential?

Yes, businesses that distribute food or drink are classified as essential. We encourage the maintenance of social distancing to the extent feasible in all cases.

Are child care providers classified as essential?

Yes, only to the extent that they are providing childcare to essential employees. The city and county recognizes that many workers in essential industries need access to child care to continue to work. The order includes the following guidance for child care providers and the city and county recommends that all providers follow this guidance:

1. Childcare should be carried out in stable groups of ten or fewer (“stable” means that the same ten or fewer children are, to the greatest extent possible, in the same group each day);

2. Children should not change from one group to another in the same day;

3. If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group

should be in a separate room. Groups should not mix with each other; and

4. Childcare providers should remain solely with one group of children in the same day.

Are personal services, such as nail salons, hair salons, and tanning facilities classified as essential?

No, businesses that provide personal services are not classified as essential.

Are gyms and workout facilities classified as essential?

No, gyms and workout facilities are not classified as essential. However, individuals are encouraged to use parks and exercise outdoors while they practice Social Distancing.