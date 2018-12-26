Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3 percent, the lowest rate since 1976, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The rate is lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent and has been for 43 consecutive months.

Peter Mueser, an economics professor at MU, said that unemployment is highlighted seasonally to monitor the health of the economy. Unemployment usually rises in the winter months, Mueser said.

Missouri non-farm payroll employment had a net drop of 1,200 jobs in November, according to the full labor report from the Department of Economic Development. Construction jobs had the largest decline with 3,100 fewer jobs.