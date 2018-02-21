State Rep. Sara Walsh and the Women Legislators of Missouri organization are encouraging young women set to graduate from high school to apply for a $500 college scholarship.

The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students on the basis of leadership, academics and community service. Each year the group selects one student from each of Missouri’s congressional districts to receive the award.

Members are working to spread the word about the scholarship opportunity so that female students from all parts of the state will apply. Walsh is hopeful that many of the exceptional young women in her district will pursue this scholarship opportunity.

“We have so many talented and gifted young ladies in our district who are deserving of recognition, and who could benefit from these scholarship dollars. I encourage them to apply so that we can honor them for their academic accomplishments and help them further their academic career,” said Walsh, R-Ashland.

Applications should be submitted online at www.myscholarshipcentral.org by March 9, 2018. Once on the website, click the blue “Apply Now” button, set up a password, and complete the “General Application.” The Women Legislators of Missouri Scholarship will be listed in the “Recommended Opportunities” for all female high school seniors in Missouri.

The group will select recipients and then a hold a reception in their honor on Monday, April 30 in the State Capitol. Following the reception, the scholarships will be presented to the recipients in the Missouri House Chamber.

For more information, please contact Rep. Sara Walsh at (573) 751-2134.