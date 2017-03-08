February 27, 2017
Dear Private/Parochial School Representative:
In accordance with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) guidelines, public school agencies must meet with representative(s) of private/parochial schools that are serving students with disabilities that attend school (this includes home school children) within the boundaries of the district.
The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the following:
What services will be provided?
What students will receive services?
How and where the services will be provided, including the timing and location of the services provided?
How will the student’s progress be evaluated?
Identify any possible special education needs of private/parochial students not already identified.
The district has determined to provide services to private schools using proportionate share. Fluctuation of students served will be anticipated.
I will be available to discuss the above topics with you on Friday, March 10, 2017 between 9:00am-11:00am in the Middle School Annex, located in the South Middle School Building.
Sincerely,
Dannette Liles
Special Services Director
303 North Main Street
Ashland, MO 65010
Telephone: 573-657-3216
Fax: 573-657-5513
Email: dliles@ashland.k12.mo.us
