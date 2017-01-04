Ashland Republican Party State Committeewoman Sara Walsh is the first to announce her candidacy for the now-vacant Missouri House District 50 seat.

The seat became vacant on Tuesday when it was announced the Rep. Caleb Jones (R-Columbia) was named Deputy Chief of Staff when Gov-elect Eric Greitens takes office on January 9.

A special election to replace Jones will take place after his transition from the House. In the interim, an office in the capitol dedicated to constituent services for members of his district will remain active.

Walsh, who represented Missouri at this past summer’s Republican National Convention, says she is eager to serve the 50th District.

“The campaign I had planned for 2018, when State Representative Caleb Jones would have been term-limited, will begin now. I have been meeting with many of the good citizens of Boone, Cole, Cooper, and Moniteau counties and eagerly look forward to introducing myself to those I don’t yet know. Caleb has been a wonderful representative for our district in Jefferson City. I hope to build on his accomplishments when I get to the General Assembly. I wish Caleb the best in his exciting new endeavor.”

Walsh says the focus of her campaign will be key issues such as job creation, public safety, education and improving care for Missouri’s senior citizens.

Walsh, 37, earned her degree in Business Administration from Columbia College and her Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Missouri’s Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.

Rep. Jones said that while he would miss serving in the House, he was looking forward to joining the Greitens administration.

“Serving my constituents in the Missouri House has been the greatest honor of my public service and I am proud of what we have achieved together for my district and our state in the legislature,” said Rep. Jones. “For me, this was about answering Governor-elect Greitens’ call to service and joining an administration that will have a real positive impact on Missouri families. I am looking forward to advancing Governor-elect Greitens’ plans to create more jobs with higher pay, safer streets and better schools for Missouri.”