If you’re looking for something to do this summer for the kids, the Southern Boone YMCA has a wide variety of programs.

According to YMCA Director Kip Batye, the long summer – longer due to a later opening of school in September – gives the YMCA to bring a number of opportunities to kids.

“We have a lot going on and a staff that is really excited about the potential for this to be a great summer,” Batye said. “It is not too late to sign up for any of the programs, it is best to go online at southernbooneymca.org or stop by the YMCA at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.”

Batye said the summer’s lineup includes:

Golf Camp – young golfers and beginners can learn the basics from Southern Boone’s two NCAA Division 1 golfers Blake Lammers and Walker Kesterson. Youth golfers will learn the basic rules and etiquette of golf. They will learn how to drive, chip and putt. The course is scheduled for each Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m. at Eagle Knoll Golf Course. Golfers must supply their own clubs, cost is $80 June 7-Aug. 16.

Cheerleading – the class is open to girls and boys going into Kindergarten through 6th grade. Basic cheers, stunts and some tumbling will be included. The class will be held each Tuesday, July 11-Aug. 15 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church gym. Cost is $45 for members, $55 for non-members.

~ See the rest of the programs in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace