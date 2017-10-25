Southern Boone business and civic leaders remembered C.L. Richardson as a business owner and family man last week.

Richardson, 86, passed away last Tuesday.

“He did so much more for this community than most will ever know,” said longtime Southern Boone school board member Joe Miller.

Richardson owned and operated the C.L. Richardson Construction Company for more than 65 years, providing services for developments as well as City of Ashland improvements and work for the SoBoCo school district.

“He and his company are responsible for much of the development in town,” said Mayor Gene Rhorer. “They put in sewer lines, helped us get easements and did so many things for the City of Ashland.”

Miller said he can still remember the first day he met Richardson, who was at the time operating earth-moving equipment.

“I remember thinking just how imposing of a figure he was,” Miller said, “then, when you get to know him, you realize what a nice guy he was. He was the most humble, private and ‘under-the-radar’ sort of man. He always had time for you and never looked for a pat on the back.”

By Bruce Wallace