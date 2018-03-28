During a very busy Friday morning as grandparents visited the Primary School, principal Brandy Clark acting as a guide for visitors as well as working with students, faculty and staff.

It was, actually, not far from a normal chaotic day for Clark.

But Clark’s ability to manage chaos and rely on what she calls her “fantastic team” of educators has brought recognition to the young principal and the Southern Boone Primary School in 2018.

First, the school was recognized by DESE (the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) as an Exemplary Professional Learning Community. The honor was presented to Clark and Assistant Principal Lucas Karr and faculty team leaders at an education Powerful Learning Conference in January.

“This has been a four-year process,” Clark said, “and it recognizes our staff’s hard work.”

The award was presented to only 21 schools from across the State of Missouri. The Primary School was the only Boone County school to win the honor. According to DESE, Southern Boone was honored for ” promoting cultures focused on collaborative learning while effectively using data to increase student achievement.”

“We collaborate, we work together, we work hard on curriculums and common vision statements,” Clark said, “and we follow through on these things in the classroom.”

By Bruce Wallace