We are pleased to announce the second class of inductees for the Southern Boone Athletic Hall of Fame.

The primary goal of the Southern Boone High School Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize those individuals and teams that have had outstanding athletic participation or significantly contributed to the athletic program at Southern Boone and beyond. Nominations for inductees were accepted from the community at large. It is with great pride and honor that we announce the 2019 Hall of Fame Class.

August Begemann-Southern Boone Baseball Hall of Fame Class 2013

Denise Calvin-class of 1987

Tammie Nichols Dodson-class of 1989

Stan Klemme-Southern Boone Baseball Hall of Fame Class 2013

Kristin Austin Miller-class of 2008

Bob Sappington-Southern Boone Baseball Hall of Fame Class 2013

Michael Troth-class of 2003

Lahmon Wren-Southern Boone Baseball Hall of Fame Class 2014

2012 Boys Soccer-class 1 state championship runner up

Join us as we recognize and honor those that have excelled athletically and through their contributions to sports in the Southern Boone community. We look forward to building on the history and legacy of the students of Southern Boone by honoring the inductees.

Saturday, May 4 – Southern Boone High School Gymnasium

Reception @ 5:00 pm

Program @ 6:00 pm

Cost: $10 General Admission; $5 for all students; Children under 5 are free

For more information, please visit www.southernboonesports.com/hall-of-fame