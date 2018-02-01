The SoBoCo Eagles boys basketball team will face Fulton tonight at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the Southern Boone Classic.

The boys bracket is as close as it has been in years.

“We had a close game with the No.7 seed (Boonville) said activities director Pat Lacy, “and Harrisburg had a tough time with Fatima. The semifinals tonight should be really close games.”

The girls’ tournament is not far behind. The Eagles girls edged Hallsville in the consolation game in overtime for their first win in January. The Eagles girls will play Harrisburg at noon on Saturday. In the girls semifinals, Fatima pulled away in the fourth quarter to edge Battle and Blair Oaks hit a last-second shot to defeat Troy.

The tournament finals will be played on Saturday with games beginning at noon. The championship girls game between Fatima and Blair Oaks will be at 6 p.m. followed by the boys championship game at 7:30.