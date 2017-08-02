There are a number of ways you can celebrate – or just observe watching the upcoming solar eclipse.

Most will take in the once-in-a-lifetime event simply on their front porch, their backyard or outside their workplace.

But there are plenty of plans in Mid-Missouri to make the most of the eclipse.

The path of the total eclipse will be 70 miles wide, and as it traverses the U.S., it will stretch from Oregon to South Carolina. Boone County is in the “path of totality” – or the best viewing of seeing the moon completely cover the sun.

At most, the moon will completely cover the disk of the sun for two minutes and 40 seconds, but the entire event may take up to four hours.

This gives organizers the opportunity to provide entertainment for those watching and waiting.

During the eclipse, visitors at Missouri conservation areas can enjoy regular outdoor activities — such as fishing, hiking, and wildlife watching – in a far-from-regular way for a few minutes when the moon passes in front of the sun. The eclipse will also bring a rare chance for those watching wildlife to catch out-of-the-ordinary behaviors.

“Daylight is a cue for birds throughout their day to wake up in the morning and return to roost at night,” said MDC State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick. “As the sky becomes darker during the eclipse, some birds may become confused by the lack of light and could exhibit odd behaviors such as going quiet, thinking that night is falling.”

By Bruce Wallace