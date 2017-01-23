The SoBoCo Eagles boys and girls basketball teams played at Mizzou Arena on Sunday and both teams won critical games over the Boonville Pirates:

• The Eagles girls snapped a 3-game losing streak and got a bit of revenge on the Pirates with a dominating 72-45 win. The Eagles lead was as much as 29 points at the end of the third quarter. Skyler Beeson and Kylie Shoot led the Eagles as the girls’ team looked like the team which thumped Osage two weeks ago to win the conference tournament. SoBoCo, now 14-3, plays next on Thursday at Blair Oaks.

• The Eagles boys continued their unbeaten string as they defeated the Pirates 61-55 in a game that was not as close as the score indicated. Led by Sam Stichnote’s offense and Maguire Scheer’s defense, the Eagles held a 57-41 lead with four minutes left in the game before the Pirates pulled closer in the final minutes with a string of 3-point shots.

The Eagles led at halftime 31-19 on a 9-2 run late in second quarter. Stichnote, Spencer Taggart and Zane Safely all scored in that run, topped off by Scheer’s 3-point bomb from the side.

SoBoCo, now ranked No. 1 in the state, plays at Blair Oaks on Tuesday night.