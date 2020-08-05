Millie Plunkett, 17, has excelled in many arenas in her young life. She recently was the runner-up in the “2020 NE FFA Expo” Pageant. She is going into her senior year at Southern Boone High School while currently serving as the Ashland FFA President, being a lifeguard at the Ashland Optimist Pool, as well as a sports coordinator at the Jefferson City Area YMCA. When asked why she is involved in so many activities, she is quick to state that “I absolutely love being a part of the Ashland community and agriculture department.”.

Millie has been involved in a number of activities with the FFA, and her favorites include the FFA, National Convention, Barn-warming, Barnyard(s), Bicycle Refurbishing Project for children in need, and the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival. “I love being involved in community activities while making new friends! Plus, I love educating younger kids and even adults about life in agriculture. A lot of people don’t understand what it takes to be a farmer and to be a part of it all, so it’s my job to help everyone understand!”

By Ernie Wren