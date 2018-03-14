Southern Boone school district voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 to vote on a $4.75 million, no-tax-increase bond issue that would fund three projects, including an new gymnasium at the Elementary School, a new softball/baseball field at the high school and a new administration building near the Elementary School.

“It’s common sense,” said SoBoCo school board president Barrett Glascock. “We have the chance to add to our facilities in order to provide more space for a growing number of students and it will not cost the taxpayers anymore money.”

The school district will host three meetings to discuss the projects and answer any questions from members of the community. Those meetings will be held: March 22 and 26 at 6 p.m. at the Middle School annex (the old library) and March 29 at 6 p.m. in Hartsburg, site to be announced.

Superintendent Chris Felmlee said he would be there along with other administrators, architect Chris Davis and representatives from Septagon Construction.

Felmlee echoed Glascock’s sentiment about the bond issue.

~ Get the rest of the story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace