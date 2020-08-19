“I want to make it clear that we [Boone County Public Health and Human Services] give guidelines, the health department doesn’t approve a school reopening plan. We review and offer guidance but the school board is the ultimate approver, but it’s wonderful when schools turn plans over so we can make comments on the side,” said Tracey Bathe Health Educator at Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

What is unclear? How Southern Boone County students will be entering for the 2020 – 2021 school year, as Southern Boone County school board has not yet to vote on a re-entry plan.

Superintendent Chris Felmlee last week released the district plan to reopen schools, as building administrators are building and sharing information out on the procedures for methods of instructions for students in seat classrooms, the hybrid model, and full virtual classrooms.

“I know a lot of conversations saying ‘Why did you wait so long to send out a plan?’ But primary should look different than the high school and the kids needs. I can pull together a district document but the procedures based on buildings takes time and those teams need that time,” said Felmlee.

Southern Boone County is looking at a similar model to predict the COVID-19 Pandemic as Columbia Public Schools and many of the Boone County school districts. The Minnesota COVID-19 Modeling.

By Carson Blake