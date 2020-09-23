Similar to the congested traffic during the daily school commute the SoBoCo school board is congested with thoughts of how to deal with the school year during COVID-19.

Before the school year began September 8, 2020 the fifth grade teachers were in quarantine from close contact exposure from a COVID-19 positive case. Due to lack of available teachers, the fifth grade students started school virtually until the teachers’ quarantine period was over.

Monday, September 14, Superintendent Chris Felmlee reported across the district two staff and 20 students were in quarantine.

The following Friday, September 18 SoBoCo administration informed Middle School parents that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and that the district contact tracing and Boone County Health determined that 17 students and five employees would take part in a 14 day quarantine.

By Carson Blake