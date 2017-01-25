If you long for the days when the school year started after Labor Day, then SoBoCo Superintendent has a school calendar for you.

The Southern Boone 2017-2018 school calendar was briefly presented to the SoBoCo School Board last Tuesday during their January meeting. Felmlee walked the school board through the calendar and will ask them to vote approval of it at the February meeting.

The calendar includes seven fewer school days than normal and a first day of school of Tuesday, September 5.

“We have to make sure we have time to get the new classrooms built at the Primary School,” said Felmlee. “Those include eight classrooms that we will need to prevent overcrowding.”

Felmlee said he will hold classes 165 days instead of the normal 172 days. “We will not change the contract days of the teachers contracts, teachers will work the same number of days,” Felmee said.

The emphasis on completing the new facilities at the Primary and Elementary Schools is obvious as construction is now moving at a rapid pace. However, Felmlee is taking no chances.

By Bruce Wallace