One Bus – Defective; Two buses taken out of service

The Missouri State Highway Partrol recently released the results of the annual school bus inspection.

SoBoCo had 20 buses inspected, with 17 buses approved, one listed as defective and two buses listed as “out of service.”

The bus listed as “defective” have only one or more defective items which do not constitute an immediate danger.

Buses with any defective items which constitute an immediate danger are rated as “out of service.”

Buses rated as “defective” may continue to be operated for the purpose of transporting students until repair is made.

School districts are allowed 10 days following initial inspection to repair identified defects before being re-inspected, prior to being used to transport students.