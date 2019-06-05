Missouri has a an average starting teachers salary of $31,842, according to the Kansas City Star, coming in 49 out of 50 and only outranking Montana.

Southern Boone County is comparable to that starting average salary.

However, faculty salaries are the Southern Boone County School District’s largest budgeted expense.

The SoBoCo proposed school budget has lowered its reserve fund to 12.5% to accommodate for the seven hired new teaching positions, with two still open for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The target reserve fund is between 15-18%. We are proposed to set at 12.5% because of teaching positions to obtain smaller class sizes,” said SoBoCo Superintendent Chris Felmlee.

The reserve fund is money salvaged after operation costs.

By Carson Blake