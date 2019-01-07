The Southern Boone School Board says there is a need to build additional classrooms at the Primary School to avoid overcrowding. Passing a bond issue to build those classrooms will mean an increase in property taxes.

There will be public meeting this Thursday, January 10 at 6 p.m. at the SoBoCo Primary gymnasium to discuss the bond issue. All patrons of the school district are invited to attend.

According to school superintendent Chris Felmlee, the potential bond issue will be a $6 million expansion. That would cover the cost of additional classroom construction and hiring of additional teachers.

If passed, the bond issue would cost property owners 65-cents per $100 of assessed valuation – or $65 per $100,000.

