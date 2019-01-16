The Southern Boone School Board approved a school bond tax measure for the April ballot during their January meeting on Monday evening.

The bond issue will read on the ballot as a 40-cent per $100 assessed valuation, however, the board also plans to increase real and personal property taxes another 25-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The total $65 per $100,000 addition to taxes will build a two-story wing onto the Primary School, adding 16 classrooms.

School board members have noted that the 25-cent levy can be rolled back in the future.

Board members and Superintendent Chris Felmlee met with more than 200 patrons last week to explain the bond issue.

A substantial crowd gathered at the Southern Boone County Primary School gym Thursday, January 10 to discuss the district’s proposed plan for the $6 million bond issue. It was hosted by Superintendent Chris Felmlee and the SoBoCo School Board.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake