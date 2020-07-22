Southern Boone County school district administration team has yet to announce its reopening plan for the fall 2020 school semester.

“We needed to get through summer school first,” said Superintendent Chris Felmlee. SoBoCo schools made summer school a priority, not only to make contact with students but as a trial run for the school year to come.

“We want to wait to release the fall plan from the experience of summer school, so it’s not all in theory,” said Felmlee. “[School] may look different for each family. We are brainstorming to find the best plan we can and be very conscious. Southern Boone does not want to compromise its quality education.”

By Carson Blake

