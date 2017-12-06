A new baseball field north of the high school and new administrative offices, freeing up middle school classroom space will likely be a part of next spring’s “no tax increase” bond issue.

The Southern Boone School Board met twice last week to discuss the facilities with potential construction and design partners.

Superintendent Chris Felmlee said the discussions were productive and expects to have language for the ballot to the school board members for their January meeting. If the board members approve, the bond issue will go to voters in the April, 2018 election.

The bond issue would consist of three projects:

• Building a new administrative office at the south end of the elementary building on the south campus. The facility would house the superintendent’s office and more than a dozen administrators.

By Bruce Wallace