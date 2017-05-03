The Southern Boone High School 2017 Prom, with the theme “Masquerade,” was held Saturday evening at the SoBoCo High School gym. The students were challenged to get prom photos as the rain fell throughout the afternoon and evening. However, many parents and students took different creative routes. One group of students worked to get the Hartsburg Grand opened and took group and individual photos there. Another group of students went to the Columbia Mall and took photos around the carousel. Seniors Sam Salmons and Kayla Fischer were elected Prom King and Queen by their classmates.