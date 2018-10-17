Parade to close Broadway on Saturday morning

In only its third year, the Southern Boone Marching Classic has grown larger than anyone perhaps expected.

Two-dozen schools will be judged at Saturday’s festival, which begins with the parade competition at 8:30 a.m.

The bands will parade down Broadway, beginning at Henry Clay. The parade will close Broadway from Henry Clay to Main Street until about 10 a.m.

The indoor color guard competition will be at the high school gym at 10:40 a.m. and the drum line competition will be in the gym beginning at noon. The field competition, where marching bands present their halftime shows, will begin at 1 p.m. at the SoBoCo athletic field.

