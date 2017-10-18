If you enjoy parades, but don’t want the trouble of parking and big crowds, you might want to stay in Ashland this Saturday. Instead of fighting the crowds for the University of Missouri homecoming parade, you can see more than a dozen high school marching bands parade down Broadway as the Southern Boone High School band hosts its second annual marching contest.

The contest will include the parade, beginning at 9 a.m., color guard and drum line contest at the high school gym and the field competition at the high school athletic field.

According to school administrators, the competition has grown from last year’s 12-school competition.