Nominations and recommendations, new hiring and replacements have made a busy schedule for the Southern Boone County School Board.

The reelected Southern Boone County School Board members, Barrett Glascock and Steve Condron were officially sworn in at the April 15 SoBoCo School Board meeting.

The board reorganized, designating Barrett Glascock to remain as School Board President and Steve Condron as Vice President. Dawn Sapp was selected as the MSBA delegate and Kris Harmon as the alternate delegate. Phyllis Weter will continue as Secretary of the Board and Brooke Buck as Treasurer.

Along with the restructuring of the School Board, the Board took the recommendations of a new hire.

Superintendent Chris Felmlee recommended Dale Long for the position of Director of Activities beginning July 1, 2019 for the 2019 – 2020 school year. The School Board accepted the recommendation.

By Carson Blake